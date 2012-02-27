(Repeats to fix headline)
* PM Gillard easily wins leadership vote, 71 votes to 31
* Poll shows Labor government support up, despite bitter
brawl
* Gillard says can win next election, due by mid-2013
By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Feb 27 Australian Prime Minister
Julia Gillard convincingly won a leadership vote against rival
Kevin Rudd on Monday as opinion polls show her unpopular
minority government was clawing back voter support despite the
bitter and public leadership brawl.
In her victory news conference Gillard said the fight in the
Labor party had been "ugly" and Australians were fed up with the
political brawl, but promised her government would now unite and
put voters first, adding she was convinced Labor could win the
next election due by mid-2013.
"Today I want to say to Australians...the leadership
question is now determined," said Gillard, who won the
leadership vote 71 to 31, ending former foreign minister Rudd's
hopes of returning as prime minister before the next election.
"I understand that many Australians will have their doubts
that after this fight Labor will come together in a united way.
We have come together before and we will do so now," she said.
"I absolutely believe that united we can win the next
election. I will take Labor to that election and I am confident
we can win that election."
A Newspoll on Monday showed Labor's primary support had
risen to a 12-month high despite the leadership turmoil, with
two-party support for the government up two points to 47 percent
compared with 53 percent for the opposition, down two points.
The poll found primary support for the government had lifted
to 35 points, just three points behind the government's vote at
the dead-heat 2010 elections.
But more voters still preferred Rudd as prime minister than
Gillard, 53 percent to 34 percent. Rudd, who was
toppled as prime minister by Gillard in a party coup in June
2010, promised to end his campaign to replace Gillard.
"I accept fully the verdict of the caucus and I dedicate
myself to working fully for her re-election as the prime
minister of Australia, and I will do so with my absolute ability
dedicated to that task," Rudd told reporters after the vote.
GILLARD NEEDS NEW POLICY VICTORIES
Gillard said she would announce a new ministry in
coming days, to fill Rudd's vacancy in foreign affairs, but she
refused to rule out demoting ministers who backed Rudd.
She also said she was not planning any major policy changes
to the unpopular carbon tax, due to start on July 1, the same
day as a new 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mines.
Rudd's supporters earlier put Gillard on notice
that whatever the leadership result, she must lift the
government's standing in opinion polls or she could still be
dumped.
To do so, Gillard needs to now deliver a budget in May that
wins over voters, show the carbon and mining taxes will not cost
jobs and damage the economy, and sell the good news story of the
Australian economy, the best performing in the developed world.
But political analysts remain divided on whether Gillard can
achieve the political stability needed to be re-elected.
Sydney University political analyst Peter Chen said he
believed Rudd could still recover from Monday's vote and return
as a leadership rival, as he has not ruled out being drafted
back to the prime ministership if Gillard falters.
"This isn't the smack-down victory for Gillard that means
this issue will go away. She will get a few weeks grace before
this issue boils back into the public eye again," Chen told
Reuters. "This issue is going to continue to dog the government.
It will come to a head again before the end of the year."
Gillard called the leadership vote to stamp her authority
over the governing Labor Party after Rudd suddenly quit as
foreign minister in Washington last week after weeks of mounting
infighting between the two camps.
But former Labor Party leader Mark Latham said the vote was
an overwhelming vote of support for Gillard, and Rudd would be
unable to mount a second challenge on the back of the result.
"There's no way Rudd, on those numbers, can come back to the
leadership," Latham told Sky television.
Financial markets largely ignored the leadership fight,
given only minor policy differences between Gillard and Rudd.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Michael Perry)