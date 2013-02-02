By Morag MacKinnon
PERTH, Australia Feb 2 Australian Prime
Minister Julia Gillard's government was rocked by the surprise
resignation of two of her most senior cabinet ministers on
Saturday, just four days after she stunned voters by calling a
national election in eight months' time.
Close ally Nicola Roxon quit as Attorney-General along with
Chris Evans, who as Senate leader is the third in line to the
prime ministership, citing demands of the job and family reasons
for their decisions.
Australian media described the resignations as a severe blow
for the ruling Labor Party, saying they undermined Gillard's
message of stability and a lack of confidence in ability to win
a third term on Sept. 14.
Gillard put on a brave face at a news conference in
Canberra, saying she had known of the impending resignations for
some time.
"We will be able to present the Australian people with a
rejuvenated team as we move into the parliamentary year of
2013," a teary Gillard said.
Earlier this week Gillard broke with convention and
surprised voters by announcing a far-off election date, an
unusual move that she said was designed to end political
instability.
While the resignations will not impact the minority hold
that Gillard's Labor government has on power, they will add to
the uncertainty surrounding her government which relies on a
handful of independents and Greens to command a one-seat
majority.
The Sydney Morning Herald wrote on its website that the
surprise departure of two of the government's most senior
figures was "a very bad look".
Opinion polls show Tony Abbott's opposition Liberal-National
party well ahead of the government and Gillard would be swept
from office, losing up to 18 seats, if an election were held
now.
The election will decide whether Australia keeps its
controversial carbon tax, and a 30 percent tax on coal and iron
ore mining profits, which Abbott has promised to scrap it if he
wins power.
Roxon, Australia's first female Attorney-General, notably
took on the big tobacco companies with plain packaging
legislation last year and won.
The law that states cigarette and tobacco products must be
sold in plain olive green packets with graphic health warnings
is being closely watched around the world and could have a major
effect if adopted as a precedent in other countries.
