CANBERRA Aug 19 A bold gamble by Kevin Rudd to
reclaim the leadership of Australia and launch national
elections appears to be failing, with a poll on Monday showing
his centre-left Labor government is headed for a heavy defeat in
a September ballot.
A Newspoll in the Australian newspaper showed opposition
leader Tony Abbott's conservative coalition was ahead of Rudd's
Labor Party by 54 percent to 46 at the midpoint of the five-week
campaign, a two-point increase in a fortnight.
Rudd, a former diplomat, ousted Julia Gillard as leader in
June in a bold party-room coup to revive the government's public
support following a prolonged poll slump under Gillard.
The Newspoll showed Rudd had suffered a big reversal in his
own popularity as well as his party's.
Voter dissatisfaction with Rudd was at a record 54 percent
after he launched new advertising that accused the conservatives
of risking a recession with planned spending cuts.
"You may say it's negative. But we say it's putting the
spotlight on what Australia would be like if Mr Abbott became
prime minister," Rudd told Australian television.
The polling suggests a four-point swing away from Labor's
minority government in the Sept. 7 vote, which would allow the
conservatives to govern in their own right with around 89 seats
in the 150-seat lower house. Labor would lose around 14 seats.
Abbott's centre-right coalition and Rudd's Labor both have
put management of the $1.5 trillion economy - the world's 12th
largest - at the centre of their campaigns, along with promises
to curb an influx of asylum seekers arriving by boat.
Internal Labor polling shows that, with voters worried about
immigration and competition for jobs in a slowing economy
forecast to grow at 2.5 percent this fiscal year, at least 10
seats hang in the balance.
Several of those seats are held by Labor ministers.
Abbott has promised to cut the 30 percent company tax rate
if he wins to help boost business confidence while the economy
retreats from a China-fuelled mining boom, and to scrap a
controversial mining profits tax and price on carbon emissions.
"The contemporary Labor Party are hopeless at government,
but they are brilliant at low politics. This election is going
to be a struggle," Abbott said on Monday.
Australia's company tax rate sits about six percentage
points above the average of most developed economies. Business
groups have been urging a reduction to help boost international
competitiveness and investment.
