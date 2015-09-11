By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, Sept 11
SYDNEY, Sept 11 Conservative Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott on Friday took the unusual step of denying
rumours of a major cabinet reshuffle aimed at saving his
unpopular government, amid growing unease amongst lawmakers from
his own party.
Abbott in February survived a leadership challenge from
within his Liberal Party following weeks of infighting and
dismal poll numbers, but the attempted revolt left him badly
weakened.
Since then Abbott and his government have consistently
lagged behind the opposition Labor Party in the polls, helping
to fuel speculation over how long members of his party will give
him to turn things around.
"I've seen some reports this morning about a reshuffle.
They're wrong. Reports of end-of-year reshuffles are absolutely
a dime a dozen," Abbott said in a statement.
"This is a government which is totally focused on jobs,
economic growth, community safety - not Canberra insider
gossip," he added, referring to Australia's capital city.
The earlier challenge to Abbott's premiership followed
criticism of his leadership style and judgment, culminating in
his awarding of an Australian knighthood to Queen Elizabeth's
husband, Prince Philip.
Despite pledging to be more consultative, Abbott has
continued to buck popular opinion inside and outside the party,
blocking his MPs from supporting same-sex marriage and
announcing an emissions reduction target slammed as inadequate
by environmental
groups.
Earlier this week, Abbott announced that Australia would
accept 12,000 refugees from the conflict in Syria, a move that
was widely praised by commentators and his political
opponents.
That Abbott was compelled to respond to the rumours instead
of drawing attention to that positive news signalled the
precariousness of his position, said Peter Chen, a political
scientist at the University of Sydney.
"Clearly anybody who's going strong would not be diverting
the time to go and talk about this issue when they've got
everything going for them," Chen told Reuters.
A steady stream of leaks driving the rumours are an apparent
attempt to force Abbott into jettisoning dead weight from the
cabinet that could drag down the careers of ambitious
front-benchers ahead of elections to be held no later than 2016.
"Cabinet has a lot of people who are his rivals in it," Chen
said.
Opinion polls have consistently shown voters would prefer MP
Malcolm Turnbull to lead the party but his support for a carbon
trading scheme, gay marriage and an Australian republic have
made him unpopular with his party's right wing.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Nick Macfie)