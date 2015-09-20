CANBERRA, Sept 20 Liberal Australian Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Sunday appointed Scott Morrison as
treasurer, handing the conservative lawmaker the top economic
job in his new cabinet in an effort to mend party divisions
following the ouster of Tony Abbott.
Other changes in the much anticipated cabinet reshuffle were
the appointment of Maris Payne as defence minister, one of five
women in the new cabinet, and former Education Minister
Christopher Pyne as industry, innovation and science minister.
Turnbull's Liberal Party and its junior coalition partner
the National Party won a landslide election in 2013 under
Abbott, promising stability, economic reform and to stop the
arrivals by boat of asylum seekers.
Abbott was ditched on Monday after months of destabilising
infighting and a series of gaffes and perceived policy missteps.
