* Australian PM Abbott faces leadership vote on Tuesday
* No official challenger announced yet
* Widespread criticism of Abbott's leadership
* Former party leader Turnbull seen most likely to challenge
By Wayne Cole and Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, Feb 6 Embattled Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott said he will fight a challenge to his
leadership at a party-room meeting next week after disgruntled
government lawmakers on Friday sought to oust him following
weeks of divisive speculation.
A member of Abbott's ruling conservative Liberal Party,
Western Australian MP Luke Simpkins, sent an email to colleagues
to announce he will seek a vote on the party's top two positions
at a scheduled party meeting in Canberra on Tuesday.
Abbott has faced a torrent of criticism in recent weeks over
policy decisions ranging from his handling of the economy to
awarding an Australian knighthood to Queen Elizabeth's husband,
Prince Philip.
No member of the government has so far indicated a direct
challenge to Abbott, although most media attention has focused
on Communications Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former party
leader toppled by Abbott.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, deputy leader of Abbott's
party, has also been touted as a potential successor but Abbott
said she would stand with him.
"I have spoken to Deputy Leader Julie Bishop and we will
stand together in urging the party room to defeat this
particular motion and in so doing ... to vote in favour of the
stability and the team that the people voted for at the
election," Abbott said in a brief televised statement.
Bishop issued a statement urging support for the incumbent
leadership team.
Opinion polls have consistently shown voters prefer Turnbull
to lead the party, but his support for environmental steps
against carbon has alienated some on the party's right.
"It's really for Turnbull to put his hand up and whether he
has the numbers," said University of Sydney political science
professor Peter Chen.
If Turnbull didn't stand, Chen said Abbott's government
would likely "trundle towards annihilation at the next
election", which is due in about 18 months.
ABBOTT "FRIENDLESS" - BOOKMAKERS
Financial markets were little moved by the leadership
upheaval.
"Progress on the budget is going be tough whoever is
leading, given the Senate is so fragmented," said Kieran Davies,
an economist at Barclays. "In any case, government borrowing
costs are being kept at record lows by the global search for
yields, and that's not going to change."
Bookmakers, however, offered short odds on Turnbull claiming
the leadership, with Sportingbet having him at A$1.50 versus
A$2.75 for Abbott and A$3.75 for Bishop.
"There has been overwhelming support for Mr Turnbull and he
has attracted more than 80 percent of bets placed in this market
since Monday," said Sportingbet's Andrew Brown.
"Mr Abbott has been friendless and we've barely seen a cent
for him," he said.
Simpkins told Sky News he decided to call for the motion
based on feedback within his electorate, and not at the behest
of other senior party members.
"What people are saying to me is that there is a disconnect
and that they don't know what his plan for the future is,"
Simpkins told Sky News. "They don't know what he wants to
achieve, and sadly they're no longer listening."
Turnbull, a former businessman, lawyer and journalist, lost
the leadership by a single vote in 2009.
Bishop is well regarded in the party for her performance as
foreign minister, particularly for leading Australia's case at
the United Nations following the downing of Malaysia Airlines
flight MH17 over Ukraine last year.
Removing Abbott would need support from more than 51 of the
102 members of the federal Liberal party at the party-room vote.
In an attempt to assuage critics, Abbott has agreed to
abandon some of his most controversial and divisive plans in
recent weeks, including reviewing the goods and services tax and
scrapping an expensive paid parental leave programme.
If Abbott is removed, he would be the third prime minister
to lose their job in a party-room mutiny since 2010 and
Australia's sixth prime minister in eight years.
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham and Byron Kaye; Editing
by Paul Tait)