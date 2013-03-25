CANBERRA, March 25 Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard appointed former Woodside Petroleum executive Gary Gray to the Resources and Energy portfolio on Monday in a cabinet reshuffle forced by a string of ministerial resignations.

Gillard survived a leadership push by rival Kevin Rudd last Thursday but then lost three cabinet ministers and two junior ministers, including resources minister Martin Ferguson, who quit her frontbench due to their support for Rudd.

(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Paul Tait)