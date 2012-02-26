CANBERRA Feb 27 Australian Prime Minister
Julia Gillard convincingly won a leadership vote by the ruling
Labor Party over her rival and former premier Kevin Rudd,
Australian media reported on Monday.
Gillard won with 73 votes to 29 for Rudd, the Sydney Morning
Herald reported, citing an unidentified source inside the caucus
meeting room where the vote was being held.
Party officials were not immediately available to confirm
the result.
Gillard called the vote to stamp her authority on the party
and stop Rudd's push to regain the leadership after his sudden
resignation as foreign minister last week. That move followed
weeks of mounting infighting between the two camps.
Gillard, languishing in public opinion polls, now faces a
tough task to lift support for Labor and its minority government
ahead of general elections scheduled for late 2013.
(Reporting by James Grubel; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Paul
Tait)