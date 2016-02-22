* Education was a $14.2 bln industry in 2015
* Sector growth likely to stay solid - economist
* Weak currency helps lift Australia's appeal
By Ian Chua and Jarni Blakkarly
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Australia's official population
clock this month ticked past 24 million, several years sooner
than expected, thanks in part to a booming education industry
drawing students from all over Asia.
Growing numbers, particularly from China and India, are
feeding an industry that in 2015 surged 17 percent to be worth
A$20 billion ($14.22 billion), cementing its position as
Australia's most valuable service-sector export.
Education is a bright spot for Australia's A$1.6 trillion
economy as the end of a decade-long mining investment boom
bites, slowing growth to a sub-par annual pace of 2.5 percent.
As income levels rise in Asia, families seeking good
education for their children "are sending them to places like
Australia", said Craig James, chief economist at brokerage
CommSec. "We've had good growth up to now and likely to see good
growth in the future."
In a bid to draw attention to Australia as a study
destination, about 3,000 international students flocked to
Sydney's Bondi Beach this month to set a world record for the
biggest English lesson.
Net overseas migration, which reflects the flow of incoming
international students, accounted for 53 percent of Australia's
population growth in 2014-15, according to the statistics
office.
TWO-STAGE PROCESS
In June, there were 374,566 student visa holders, up 10.2
percent from a year earlier. China and India together accounted
for more than one-third, according to the Department of
Immigration and Border Protection.
Student visa applications increased by 4.6 percent in
2014-15 from a year earlier, a fifth consecutive year of growth.
Many enter the country, which has the world's fourth lowest
population density, on student visas and later take up
residency, in effect remaining in the population count.
Amber Wang, a communications student at Melbourne University
who came from China in 2014 on student visa, hopes to stay.
"I'm trying to make the most of the time I have and get a
job here that will let me stay for longer," the 23-year-old
said.
Nick Parr, professor of population and workforce planning at
Macquarie University, said migration to Australia is a two-stage
process for many.
"People arrive on temporary visas, student or temporary work
visas and then later transfer to permanent residence."
ATTRACTIVE EXCHANGE RATE
Fuelling the industry, analysts say, are a simplified
student visa application process and the weakening of the
Australian dollar in recent years. The Aussie, worth
nearly $1.11 in 2011, was below 70 cents early this year.
Preliminary estimates from the Department of Foreign Affairs
and Trade showed that education accounted for about 30 percent
of $62.8 billion in services exports in the fiscal year ended
June 2015.
While the education boom has been good for the economy, it
has spawned some problems and challenges for authorities.
In December, adult college group Vocation Ltd
collapsed two years after getting a share-listing, leaving some
12,000 students adrift with incomplete courses. This month,
Global Intellectual Holdings Pty Ltd, which has 20 campuses
around the country, filed for bankruptcy protection.
Retail chain 7-Eleven last year came under fire after local
media reported widespread underpayment and abuse of workers,
many of them are international students, by franchise owners.
The publicity sparked a Senate inquiry and forced the
resignations of three senior managers of the Australian
franchise.
($1 = 1.4063 Australian dollars)
