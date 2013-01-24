SYDNEY Jan 24 Australia's Port Hedland, a major
terminal for iron ore exports, has resumed normal operations
after briefly shutting due to a tropical storm that hit the far
west Australian coastline.
Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton ,
Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship
ore, currently at an annual rate of more than 200 million tonnes
per year, accounting for a fifth of global seaborne trader in
the steel-making raw material.
"The port reopened to shipping yesterday evening and normal
operations have now resumed," the Port Authority of Port
Hedland said in a statement on Thursday. The port was closed for
a total of 21 hours, according to the authority.
Category 1 Cyclone Peta -- the weakest on a scale of
one-to-five -- forced Port Hedland, Cape Lambert and Dampier
ports to shut down on Tuesday, halting almost half of the
world's iron ore trade.