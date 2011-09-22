Sept 23 Western Australia state will refuse to extend a Dec. 31 deadline given to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Murchison Metals to prove the viability of a A$5.43 billion rail and port project, The Australian newspaper said.

The multi-billion-dollar Oakajee deepwater port and rail project to ship iron ore has been in danger of collapse since July because of cost overruns and a funding shortfall, and the state government's tough stance could be a further blow.

State Premier Colin Barnett said Oakajee, a 50:50 venture between Murchison and Mitsubishi, would lose its exclusive right to build the project unless it was ready to proceed by Dec 31, the paper reported on Friday.

"At that point, while Murchison, Mitsubishi, perhaps Chinese participants and the individual mines will all remain involved in the project, Murchison and Mitsubishi will no longer have an exclusive right -- everyone would be involved," the paper quoted Barnett as saying.

Earlier this week, Murchison itself cast doubt on its ability to meet such a deadline.

It said it was scaling back expenditure and short-term work on Oakajee while it is seeking a commercial solution.

It added that in line with its earlier statement it was engaged in confidential and incomplete talks with a number of parties but there were no assurances that a transaction would emerge.

Murchison shares ended at an all-time low on Thursday as investors doubt the viability of the Oakajee project and its Jack Hills expansion project. The stock lost more than 70 percent of its value since its early February high. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi in Sydney; Editing by Ed Davies)