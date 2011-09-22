Sept 23 Western Australia state will refuse to
extend a Dec. 31 deadline given to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
and Murchison Metals to prove the viability of
a A$5.43 billion rail and port project, The Australian newspaper
said.
The multi-billion-dollar Oakajee deepwater port and rail
project to ship iron ore has been in danger of collapse since
July because of cost overruns and a funding shortfall, and the
state government's tough stance could be a further blow.
State Premier Colin Barnett said Oakajee, a 50:50 venture
between Murchison and Mitsubishi, would lose its exclusive right
to build the project unless it was ready to proceed by Dec 31,
the paper reported on Friday.
"At that point, while Murchison, Mitsubishi, perhaps Chinese
participants and the individual mines will all remain involved
in the project, Murchison and Mitsubishi will no longer have an
exclusive right -- everyone would be involved," the paper quoted
Barnett as saying.
Earlier this week, Murchison itself cast doubt on its
ability to meet such a deadline.
It said it was scaling back expenditure and short-term work
on Oakajee while it is seeking a commercial solution.
It added that in line with its earlier statement it was
engaged in confidential and incomplete talks with a number of
parties but there were no assurances that a transaction would
emerge.
Murchison shares ended at an all-time low on Thursday as
investors doubt the viability of the Oakajee project and its
Jack Hills expansion project. The stock lost more than 70
percent of its value since its early February high.
