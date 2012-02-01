PERTH Feb 1 Workers at the BHP Billiton-operated Port Kembla coal terminal in Australia launched a week-long strike on Wednesday, action which could halt the terminal's coal and coke exports, a union spokesman said.

Port Kembla exports around 10 million tonnes of coal and coke per year, according to the Port Kembla Port Corporation, and processed about 5 percent of seaborne metallurgical coal used for steelmaking last year.

About 100 Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) workers are striking to protest against the Port Corporation's proposal to reduce the number of employees covered by the union agreement, Bob Timbs, a union spokesman, said.

"The strike action is not about the remuneration," Bob Timbs, a union spokesman, said.

The union is asking for a 4.5 percent pay raise and the port has offered a 4.3 percent increase.

The Port Kembla Coal Corporation declined to comment. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)