PERTH Feb 21 Union workers at Australia's
Port Kembla coal terminal are calling off a 24-hour strike that
was due to start on Wednesday after making progress in
negotiations with the terminal's management, a union spokesman
said on Tuesday.
About 100 union members had stopped work for between two and
four hours on Monday and Tuesday, and were planning a full-day
strike on Wednesday and stoppages on Thursday and Friday, to
protest against a proposal to cut the number of employees
covered by the union.
The union had also asked for a pay raise of 4.5 percent and
the port had offered an increase of 4.3 percent.
The Port Kembla Coal Corporation was not immediately
available to comment and The union said its members had also
staged a week-long strike on Feb. 1, bringing the coal terminal
to a standstill.
"We are hopeful we'll be able to reach a fair outcome," said
CFMEU District Vice President Bob Timbs, adding the union was
waiting for the management to endorse agreements reached in
negotiations on Tuesday.
BHP Billiton-operated Port Kembla exports around 10
million tonnes of coal and coke each year, according to the Port
Kembla Port Corporation, and processed about 5 percent of
seaborne metallurgical coal used for steelmaking last year.
The Port Kembla dispute coincides with a week-long strike at
BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) mines, where 3,500
unionised workers have walked off the job in a bid to get
greater job security and more pay.
Analysts have estimated that a full week of 12-hour
stoppages at the BMA mines would cut production by up to 1
million tonnes.
