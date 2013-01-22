UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
SYDNEY Jan 22 Australia's Port Hedland, a major terminal for iron ore exports will shut operations due to a tropical storm threatening the far west Australian coastline.
Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship ore, currently at a rate of around 200 million tonnes per year, accounting for a fifth of global seaborne trader in the steel-making raw material.
"An official port closure time will be disseminated later today," the Port Hedland Port Authority said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.