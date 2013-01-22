SYDNEY Jan 22 Australia's Port Hedland, a major terminal for iron ore exports will shut operations due to a tropical storm threatening the far west Australian coastline.

Port Hedland is used by BHP Billiton , Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Iron to ship ore, currently at a rate of around 200 million tonnes per year, accounting for a fifth of global seaborne trader in the steel-making raw material.

"An official port closure time will be disseminated later today," the Port Hedland Port Authority said in a statement emailed to Reuters.