BRIEF-Bank Of East Asia appoints Henry Tang Ying-Yen as independent non-executive director
* Henry tang ying-yen has been appointed as an independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 12 A consortium led by Industry Funds Management (IFM) has paid A$5.07 billion ($5.35 billion) for long-term leases on the key export gateways of Port Botany and Port Kembla in Australia's New South Wales state, IFM said on Friday.
The NSW Ports consortium also includes local pension fund AustralianSuper and Tawreed Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The leases were put up for auction by the New South Wales state government.
Port Botany and Port Kembla are essential infrastructure assets that serve as the primary import and export gateways to New South Wales state, Australia's largest economy and home to approximately one-third of the nation's population.
($1 = 0.9468 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Plans to earn 350,000 euros ($370,370.00) net profit in 2017
* FY revenue 18.7 million euros ($19.79 million) versus 14.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2moA5FJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)