MELBOURNE, June 5 Australia's most solar-power
dependent state, Queensland, said it would restart a gas-fired
energy plant next year to help cap soaring electricity prices
and make the grid more stable, a move that prompted an instant
drop in power futures prices on Monday.
The step is part of a $1.16 billion plan by the state to
beef up energy security to appease big energy users like global
miners Rio Tinto Plc and Glencore Plc,
which have suffered power cuts and a near trebling in
electricity prices over the past year.
"We have used our public ownership of electricity assets to
bring more supply into the market to reduce volatility and put
downward pressure on wholesale prices," Queensland Premier
Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement.
The plan was unveiled ahead of recommendations from
Australia's chief scientist due this Friday on how to make the
national electricity market more secure in a report
commissioned last year following a state-wide blackout in
wind-dependent South Australia.
Queensland said that in the first quarter of 2018, it would
reopen state-owned Stanwell Corp's 385-megawatt (MW) Swanbank E
gas-fired power station, which was mothballed three years ago.
The move was a backdown for a state that has set a target to
obtain 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources.
However, it also said it would back 400 MW of new renewable
energy projects, including 100 MW of energy storage.
Prices for the March quarter of 2018 for Queensland base
load electricity futures fell 11 percent to A$105.50
following the announcement on Monday.
"The Queensland government's A$1.16 billion plan ... has had
an immediate impact on energy future prices, providing real
benefits and a ray of hope to all energy users," said Andrew
Richards, chief executive of the Energy Users Association of
Australia, which represents big power consumers.
Glencore, which has threatened to close its copper smelter
and refinery in Queensland, had no immediate comment on the
state's power plan.
Rio Tinto, which curbed output and slashed jobs at its
power-hungry Boyne Island aluminium smelter in the state earlier
this year, was not immediately available to comment.
Lining up affordable gas for Swanbank E could be a
challenge, amid concerns about a shortfall of supply, with gas
being pulled out of the domestic market for liquefied natural
gas (LNG) exports from Queensland.
