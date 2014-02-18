UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 19 Australia's Prana Biotechnology Ltd shares jumped as much as 26 percent on Wednesday, after the company said its experimental brain disorder drug improved cognitive function in a study on patients with Huntington's disease.
Prana shares last traded up 24.6 percent at A$1.14 at 2312 GMT. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources