MELBOURNE Nov 4 Sales of companies by
Australia's $23 billion private equity sector jumped by 46
percent in the last financial year, despite shaky financial
markets, but new acquisitions declined, according to data
released on Friday.
The industry lobby group, the Australian Private Equity &
Venture Capital Association, said buyout firms sold a total of
73 portfolio companies in the year to June 30, up from 50 in the
previous year, and sales to trade and industry buyers remained
the most common sale method.
AVCAL Chief Executive Katherine Woodthorpe said many of the
exits had generated excellent returns for the investors of
buyout firms.
"Overall, the data is encouraging, demonstrating the
strength and stability of the industry in times of wider
economic volatility and uncertainty," Woodthorpe said.
There were eight sales to other private equity firms, known
as secondary deals, up from three in the prior year. The
secondary deals made up five of the top 10 largest investments.
These deals are generally made as a company steps up to a
larger level of investment. There was only one IPO due to soft
equity markets.
The number of companies receiving new investments declined
18 percent to 75 in the latest year -- the lowest in at least
nine years, since data was first compiled in 2002.
That reflected a more selective approach by buyout firms and
increasing uncertainty over the economic outlook, the AVCAL
annual report said.
Still, the value of funds invested rose to A$3.6 billion,
boosted by the A$2 billion buyout of hospitals operator
Healthscope by global giants Carlyle Group and TPG
Capital .
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)