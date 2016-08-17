(Refiles to remove extraneous text in headline)
By Jonathan Barrett and Sue-Lin Wong
SYDNEY/BEIJING Aug 17 Australia's decision to
block the A$10 billion ($7.7 billion)sale of the country's
biggest energy grid to Chinese bidders was a protectionist move
that would negatively affect investment in the country, China's
Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison said last week that
preferred bidders State Grid Corp of China and Hong
Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings would be
prevented from buying electricity network company Ausgrid,
citing unspecified national security concerns.
"This kind of decision is protectionist and seriously
impacts the willingness of Chinese companies to invest in
Australia," China Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said
at a regular news briefing in Beijing.
"China hopes Australia will create a fairer and more
transparent environment for Chinese investment."
Australia's decision to reject the Ausgrid bids underscored
the country's changing political climate since a handful of
protectionist senators took power in elections last month.
The decision also sets new parameters to the relationship
between Australia and its biggest export partner just eight
months after a A$100 billion free trade agreement took effect.
Beijing's reaction mirrored comments made following a
surprise move by new British Prime Minister Theresa May to
review the building of a nuclear plant part funded by China,
with Beijing questioning whether Chinese money was still welcome
in Britain.
Morrison's decision - major foreign investments require the
Treasurer's approval - was the second time this year Canberra
has rejected bids for major Australian assets by Chinese
interests.
It previously knocked back an offer by a China-led
consortium to buy the country's largest agricultural land owner,
cattle company Kidman & Co.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull used a major
speech on Wednesday to criticise the rising tide of
protectionism within parliament, despite his government being
responsible for the rejection of the Ausgrid and Kidman bids.
"Political divisions in advanced economies - particularly
where there is high unemployment or a high risk of unemployment
- are feeding on a sense of disenfranchisement among many people
who feel the rapid economic changes of our time have left them
behind," Turnbull said.
The speech warned against giving in to the growing
protectionist mood reflected in the new parliament, which he
said could reverse gains made by the country since it
liberalised its economy two decades ago.
"Political responses to this mood of disaffection can have
the potential to destabilise global growth, perhaps even
reversing some of the spectacular gains we have made over recent
decades through open markets and free trade."
Turnbull's conservative Liberal-National coalition has a
one-seat majority in Parliament's lower house but must rely on
either the main opposition Labor Party or eight to 10
independents or minor party Senators to pass laws in the upper
house.
The new parliament, which sits for the first time on August
30, includes a bloc of foreign investment critics led by the
Far-right One Nation party.
($1 = 1.2992 Australian dollars)
