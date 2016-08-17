BEIJING Aug 17 China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday that Australia's blockage of the sale of the country's biggest energy grid to Chinese bidders was a protectionist move that negatively affects Chinese firms' willingness to invest in the country.

China urged Australia to create a fair and transparent environment for Chinese companies, ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a regularly scheduled news briefing.

The head of Australia's foreign investment review board has said a decision to block the A$10 billion ($7.7 billion) sale was based on new information and not politically motivated.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)