BEIJING Aug 17 China's commerce ministry said
on Wednesday that Australia's blockage of the sale of the
country's biggest energy grid to Chinese bidders was a
protectionist move that negatively affects Chinese firms'
willingness to invest in the country.
China urged Australia to create a fair and transparent
environment for Chinese companies, ministry spokesman Shen
Danyang said at a regularly scheduled news briefing.
The head of Australia's foreign investment review board has
said a decision to block the A$10 billion ($7.7 billion) sale
was based on new information and not politically motivated.
