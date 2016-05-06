SYDNEY May 6 The A$10 billion ($7.38 billion) privatisation of Australia state electricity distributor Ausgrid has been pushed back by three weeks to July 25 due to the impending general election, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull plans to call an election within the next week to be held on July 2.

Government advisers Deutsche Bank and UBS sent emails to bidders State Grid Corp of China and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd last night informing them of the delay, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the information was not public.

The email did not specify reasons for the delay.

The government of the state of New South Wales was hoping to announce a winner by mid-2016 for the purchase of 50.4 percent of AusGrid to pay for much-needed infrastructure upgrades and capital works.

A spokesman for the NSW Treasurer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spokeswomen for both UBS and Deutsche declined to comment. State Grid Corp and Cheung Kong could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sharon Klyne of Basis Point LPC; Additional reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)