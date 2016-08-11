* Australia makes preliminary decision to block bids for
Ausgrid
* Sale was expected to fetch over A$10 billion
* State Grid, CKI have to Aug. 18 to make submissions to
treasurer
(Adds comment from Chinese state media)
By Jonathan Barrett and Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 11 Australia blocked the A$10
billion ($7.7 billion) sale of its biggest energy grid to State
Grid Corp of China and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings citing security concerns, in a
blow to the country's privatisation plan.
Nine months after clearing the sale of TransGrid to an
investor group 40 percent controlled by Kuwaiti and Abu Dhabi
interests, Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison said on Thursday
he was rejecting the sale of Ausgrid to the rival Asian bidders
because of risks to the national interest.
"During the review process national security issues were
identified in critical power and communications services that
Ausgrid provides to businesses and governments," Morrison said
in a statement.
State Grid, China's dominant power distributor, did not
immediately respond to requests seeking comment. Cheung Kong
Infrastructure (CKI), controlled by Hong Kong billionaire tycoon
Li Ka-Shing, said the decision was not related to CKI.
Australia's decision to reject the bids deprives the New
South Wales state government of what would have been a record
haul for a single privatisation sale, and also underscores the
country's changing political climate since a handful of
protectionist senators took power in elections last month.
The Australian Senate cannot block offshore sales, but
Morrison's conservative government needs to maintain favourable
relations with the crossbench which now holds the balance of
power in the upper house.
CHINA TIES
The decision also sets new parameters to the relationship
between Australia and its biggest export partner just eight
months after a A$100 billion free trade agreement took effect.
"If you put your biggest trading partner in the category of
'security risk', it might start to impact on the overall
atmosphere, and on Chinese involvement in other areas," said
Hans Hendrischke, a professor of Chinese business at University
of Sydney's business school.
"That is not necessarily something you want with bidding for
other big infrastructure projects," he added, noting Chinese
interests have routinely bid in Australian infrastructure sales.
China's state news agency Xinhua said that Chinese
investment should not become a source of strategic concern for
trade partners but a sign of cooperation.
"To suggest that China would try to kidnap the countries'
electricity network for ulterior motive is absurd and almost
comical," Xinhua said in a commentary, reflecting government
thinking.
"It's also ridiculous to suggest that Chinese enterprises
would risk their credit and commit suicide on the world stage by
threatening to deny the Australian and British public
electricity," Xinhua added.
Britain has delayed signing off on a $24 billion nuclear
power project, which has deeply frustrated the Chinese
government.
BACKLASH OVER AUSTRALIAN PORT SALE
Apart from Ausgrid and TransGrid - which State Grid also
attempted to buy last year - the government of NSW, Australia's
most populous state, has put up a third grid for sale,
rural-focused Endeavour Energy, expected to fetch about A$5
billion based on the valuation models used for the first two.
The national sell-off programme has been under political
pressure since the 2015 sale of Port of Darwin to Chinese
government-affiliated interests that sparked a backlash over the
security implications and even a rebuke from U.S. government
officials.
Soon after that, Morrison blocked proposed sales of the
country's biggest agricultural land holding, S. Kidman Co, to
Chinese bidders.
NSW Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian said she respected the
federal government's decision and "there will be no delays to
our infrastructure pipeline".
In a statement to Reuters, CKI spokeswoman Wendy Tong
Barnes, said: "We believe that the Australian government must
have reasons beyond the obvious which led them to make today's
announcement. The issue is unrelated to CKI."
State Grid and CKI have until Aug. 18 to make submissions to
Morrison. A further rejection would open the possibility that
the sale process would be re-run in the hope that a competitive
local bid would emerge for the network that serves nearly a
quarter of NSW's 7.5 million people.
($1 = 1.2994 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in SHANGHAI, Donny Kwok
in HONG KONG, and Michael Martina in BEIJING; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Mike Collett-White)