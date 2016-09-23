* Australian pension funds in joint approach for 50.4 pct
stake
* Chinese, HK bids were rejected on national security
concerns
* Majority stake had been expected to fetch over $7.9 bln
(Adds comment from state government and bidders)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Sept 23 Australia's top two pension
funds have made a joint indicative offer to buy a majority stake
in the country's biggest electricity network, a month after bids
from Chinese and Hong Kong interests were rejected on security
grounds.
The unsolicited approach for a 50.4 percent stake in Ausgrid
was made by IFM Investors, which invests on behalf of 29
domestic superannuation funds, and AustralianSuper, which says
it holds the pensions of one in six working Australians.
Terms of the proposal were not disclosed. In the previous
auction, the stake had been widely expected to top the
Australian privatisation record of A$10.3 billion ($7.9 billion)
that was paid for another energy grid.
A successful winning bid from local investors would likely
help politicians tamp down a backlash over foreign asset
ownership and the joint bidders emphasised that their proposal
was "all-Australian".
"If we are ultimately successful (we) intend to manage the
asset in a responsible, considered manner over the long term,"
AustralianSuper CEO Ian Silk and IFM Investors CEO Brett Himbury
said in a statement.
The government of New South Wakes, which wants funds to
invest in new roads and train lines, said it has formed a panel
to assess the proposal and expects to give a decision by the end
of the year. It still plans to repeat the formal bid process.
"This unsolicited proposal is another indication of the
strong market interest for Ausgrid," state treasurer Gladys
Berejiklian said in a statement.
Last month, the state received final bids from
government-owned State Grid Corp of China and Hong
Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
but the federal treasurer intervened to block the sale, citing
unspecified national security concerns.
That led to a rebuke from the Chinese government which
called the move protectionist and warned that it "seriously
impacts the willingness of Chinese companies to invest in
Australia".
The Federal government has said it will clarify its policy
on foreign investment in Australian infrastructure.
The issue has been a hot button political topic since the
2015 sale of the Port of Darwin to Chinese interests sparked a
backlash over security implications and even a rebuke from U.S.
government officials.
IFM Investors had participated in first auction but pulled
out early in the bidding process.
($1 = 1.3103 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)