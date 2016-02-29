SYDNEY Feb 29 The sale process for Australian electricity distributor Ausgrid has received "strong" indicative bids and the government of New South Wales (NSW) state is on track to announce a winner by mid-2016, state Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

The sale of a 50.4 percent stake in Ausgrid could help the NSW state government raise more than A$10 billion ($7.1 billion), sources familiar with the matter said.

State Grid Corp of China, Cheung Kong Infrastructure - owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing - and China Southern Power Grid Company are believed to be in the running, said the sources who could not be identified due to the confidential nature of the process.

($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy)