SYDNEY Feb 29 The sale process for Australian
electricity distributor Ausgrid has received "strong" indicative
bids and the government of New South Wales (NSW) state is on
track to announce a winner by mid-2016, state Treasurer Gladys
Berejiklian said on Monday.
The sale of a 50.4 percent stake in Ausgrid could help the
NSW state government raise more than A$10 billion ($7.1
billion), sources familiar with the matter said.
State Grid Corp of China, Cheung Kong
Infrastructure - owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing -
and China Southern Power Grid Company are believed to
be in the running, said the sources who could not be identified
due to the confidential nature of the process.
($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars)
