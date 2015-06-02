SYDNEY, June 2 An Australian lawmaker with the power to block the sale of state electricity networks has cleared the privatisation, expected to net about A$17 billion ($13.04 billion), on condition that no employee lose their job for five years.

The Reverend Fred Nile, a conservative Christian minister who holds the balance of power in the upper house of New South Wales state, said in a report that the partial sale of the state's electricity grid would benefit its 3 million customers but that the sale must carry a job guarantee.

The government of Australia's most populous state intends to use the sale to finance a host of much-needed road and rail upgrades but the job guarantee may undermine its pricetag since the asset was recently ordered to slash its user fees by a third.

The sale is expected to attract State Grid Corporation of China, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings and other global infrastrucure players keen on predictable, annuity-style returns.

"While the electricity industry is facing a challenging time ... it is clear that workers are worried about how they will be affected," Nile wrote in a report submitted to parliament.

"We have therefore recommended that the enabling legislation include strong employment protection guarantees (and) provide for a sufficient number of apprenticeship opportunities."

The report followed a parliamentary inquiry in which Nile questioned sale adviser UBS AG on a research report about the sale that it re-issued after contact with the government, removing certain negative phrases.

Nile said he "acknowledges that the contact between UBS and the premier's office in relation to these issues raises questions" but that he did not need to investigate it further since the Australian Securities and Investments Commission was also investigating it.

NSW state premier Mike Baird, who was re-elected in March on a promise to sell the so-called "poles and wires" network, said in an emailed statement that Nile's report was an "endorsement" of the sale and that "over coming days we will be speaking with all relevant parties as we guide our legislation through (parliament)".

Electricity networks in Australia are under pressure to cut costs as surging use of rooftop solar panels and energy-efficient appliances lowers energy use.

Networks NSW, the government-owned holding company for the energy assets, has said it would appeal the regulatory ruling which ordered it to cut prices.

($1 = 1.3038 Australian dollars) (Editing by Jeremy Laurence)