By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, June 2
SYDNEY, June 2 An Australian lawmaker with the
power to block the sale of state electricity networks has
cleared the privatisation, expected to net about A$17 billion
($13.04 billion), on condition that no employee lose their job
for five years.
The Reverend Fred Nile, a conservative Christian minister
who holds the balance of power in the upper house of New South
Wales state, said in a report that the partial sale of the
state's electricity grid would benefit its 3 million customers
but that the sale must carry a job guarantee.
The government of Australia's most populous state intends to
use the sale to finance a host of much-needed road and rail
upgrades but the job guarantee may undermine its pricetag since
the asset was recently ordered to slash its user fees by a
third.
The sale is expected to attract State Grid Corporation of
China, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings
and other global infrastrucure players keen on predictable,
annuity-style returns.
"While the electricity industry is facing a challenging time
... it is clear that workers are worried about how
they will be affected," Nile wrote in a report submitted to
parliament.
"We have therefore recommended that the enabling legislation
include strong employment protection guarantees (and) provide
for a sufficient number of apprenticeship opportunities."
The report followed a parliamentary inquiry in which Nile
questioned sale adviser UBS AG on a research report
about the sale that it re-issued after contact with the
government, removing certain negative phrases.
Nile said he "acknowledges that the contact between UBS and
the premier's office in relation to these issues raises
questions" but that he did not need to investigate it further
since the Australian Securities and Investments Commission was
also investigating it.
NSW state premier Mike Baird, who was re-elected in March on
a promise to sell the so-called "poles and wires" network, said
in an emailed statement that Nile's report was an "endorsement"
of the sale and that "over coming days we will be speaking with
all relevant parties as we guide our legislation through
(parliament)".
Electricity networks in Australia are under pressure to cut
costs as surging use of rooftop solar panels and
energy-efficient appliances lowers energy use.
Networks NSW, the government-owned holding company for the
energy assets, has said it would appeal the regulatory ruling
which ordered it to cut prices.
($1 = 1.3038 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)