SYDNEY, April 20 An Australian state government planning the partial sale of an electricity network in the country's biggest ever privatisation should first consider writing down the asset because of declining energy use, a parliamentary report said on Monday.

The recommendation, in a draft Senate report published on Monday, could, if taken up, affect the price New South Wales fetches as it aims to raise about A$17 billion ($13.27 billion) by selling 49 percent of its so-called "poles and wires" to fund a host of new road and rail developments.

It would also add to a growing number of speedbumps holding back the sale, including an investigation by corporate authorities into allegations the state's government ordered sale manager UBS AG to remove negative parts of a supposedly independent analyst report.

Australian electricity networks get permission from a national regulator to set their fees over several years, an aspect said to make them attractive to investors such as pension and sovereign funds seeking predictable returns.

But they have faced widespread criticism for getting permission to double their fees from 2007 to 2013, jacking up their asset values, while Australian electricity use fell amid a rush to cheaper alternatives such as rooftop solar power.

"The committee recommends that state governments seeking to privatise their electricity network assets examine whether those assets are overvalued and if the regulatory asset base should be written down prior to privatisation," the 166-page draft report said.

Governments of New South Wales and other states planning electricity network sales "have a duty to their citizens, and an obligation to potential investors, to demonstrate that the value of...these businesses (is) reasonable.

"Action taken now to ensure the (asset valuations) are accurate may prevent more difficult decisions from being needed in the future."

No-one from the New South Wales treasurer's office could immediately be reached for comment.

The Senate committee is also investigating allegations some electricity network companies intentionally misled the regulator about forecast demand growth to get the go-ahead to hike prices. The committee said it would give a determination on that investigation in its final report on May 5. ($1 = 1.2807 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)