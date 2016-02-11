SYDNEY Feb 12 The Australian government said it
is weighing a proposal from a consortium including hearing
implant maker Cochlear Ltd to buy a state owned service
which gives hearing assistance to children, older people,
indigenous Australians and veterans.
In a statement on Friday, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
said the government was approached by a group which also
includes the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children and
Sydney-based Macquarie University.
"The government will formally examine the proposal put
forward by the consortium," the statement said, without giving a
dollar value of the service or a timeline for a possible sale.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)