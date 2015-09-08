SYDNEY, Sept 8 The Australian government on
Tuesday called for first-round bids for corporate regulator
ASIC's company registry arm, a deal that is expected to fetch up
to $4 billion, the surest sign that it planned to sell the asset
and advance its ambitious privatisation program.
In a statement, Minister for Finance Matthias Cormann said
that after more than 30 interested parties registered to bid in
the sale, he would give them until Oct. 19 to lodge a formal
expression of interest.
The government decided to push ahead with the sale after a
scoping study "found that there is an active and growing private
market for operating sophisticated data services including
databases of business information", according to the statement.
The sale will add billions of dollars to an economy
scrambling to adjust to the end of a two-decade resources boom.
However, the sale price will ultimately depend on whether the
government increases the fees the business charges companies, a
proposed change which has sparked accusations of double-dipping.
The sale coincides with Australian government sales of A$17
billion worth of electricity assets in New South Wales state and
of ports in several states, among other state-owned assets.
The fact that the government has opened bids for ASIC
effectively confirms it has ruled out an initial public
offering, a step it took with state insurer Medibank Private
in November 2014. Since then, the Australian
sharemarket has fallen 6 percent, and the two biggest
Australian IPOs of 2015 are trading below their issue price.
Cormann has said the government wants the buyer of the ASIC
Registry, which keeps and dispenses a host of company data and
operates separately from ASIC's regulatory activities, to
upgrade its software and keep its operations in regional
Victoria, 160 km (100 miles) north of the state capital
Melbourne.
The government will keep ownership of the unit's data.
($1 = 1.4374 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)