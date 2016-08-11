SYDNEY Aug 11 Australia's competition regulator cleared two domestic investors to buy the country's biggest shipping container terminal, Port of Melbourne, paving the way for a privatisation sale the government hopes will raise A$5.3 billion ($4 billion).

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chairman Rod Sims said that after inquiries with many port users and other stakeholders in the supply chain he "formed the view that neither acquisition would result in a substantial lessening of competition".

