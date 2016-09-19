SYDNEY, Sept 19 The sale of Australia's biggest general cargo terminal, Port of Melbourne, was awarded to a group led by QIC Private Capital, said the government of Victoria on Monday.

Two consortiums bid last week on the up to A$7 billion privatisation of the asset.

Lonsdale Consortium, which won the 50-year lease of the port, includes QIC Private Capital Pty Ltd, the investment arm of the Queensland state government, Australia's sovereign Future Fund, New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners, Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees' Retirement System and the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

The other bidder was IFM Investors Pty Ltd, Australia's biggest pension fund investor, with Macquarie Group's Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets and Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management NV. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Michael Perry)