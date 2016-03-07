SYDNEY, March 7 The company building Australia's
largest transport project said on Monday it was seeking
additional funding from private investors, which two sources
said would amount to more than A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).
Sydney is upgrading its road transport under the WestConnex
motorway project linking the west and south with the airport as
Australia's most populous city prepares for increased passenger
and freight movement in the next few years.
Sydney Motorway Corporation Pty Ltd (SMC), which is
responsible to design, build, own and operate the motorway on
behalf of the government of New South Wales state, confirmed the
financing to Reuters, but declined to specify an amount.
"SMC is currently planning to go to market to secure
additional private finance to help support the delivery of
WestConnex," a spokeswoman said in an emailed response.
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters SMC was
seeking A$1.5 billion and had already reached out to investment
banks to help it raise the funds.
The sources declined to be named due to the confidentiality
of the matter.
($1 = 1.3493 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy)