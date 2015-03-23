SYDNEY, March 23 An Australian regulator plans to request information from UBS after a senior politician said he had the bank change an analyst's report about a $13 billion electricity network that it is helping the government sell, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Mike Baird, the premier of the state of New South Wales who is pushing for the sale of the network, confirmed this month that his office asked sale adviser UBS to reissue an analyst report without a reference to the deal as being "bad for the budget".

The sale of a 49 percent stake in an electricity transmitter and two power distribution networks for about A$17 billion would be the country's biggest ever privatisation and Baird's campaign to sell it comes ahead of a March 28 election.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission Chairman Greg Medcraft told the newspaper that his organisation would look into the matter.

"The issue for us is their issues in relation to the Chinese Wall. It seemed to me from having a look at the UBS report that ... they have some internal control issues in terms of what gets out in terms of their research function," he was quoted as saying.

UBS declined to comment. An ASIC representative was not immediately available to verify Medcraft's comments.

The state's Labor opposition and Greens parties have also seized on Baird's admission, promising to hold a parliamentary inquiry into whether the government of Australia's most populous state interfered with the independence of its adviser's research arm. ($1 = 1.2781 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)