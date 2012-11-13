CANBERRA Nov 14 A Chinese property firm has won the right to develop a 58-sq-mile (15,000-hectare) farming project in Australia, media reported on Wednesday, potentially adding to growing concerns over foreign investors buying farm land.

Shanghai Zhongfu Group, a little-known private company, has been granted a 50-year lease to develop the second stage of the Ord East Kimberley Expansion project in Western Australia state, the Australian newspaper said.

A spokesman for the state's minister for regional development said that a decision had not yet been reached. He declined to comment on the details of the story.

"The state government hasn't made the decision and the announcement won't be made until next Tuesday," he said.

A recent wave of interest in Australian agriculture has seen a number of high-profile deals involving Chinese investors, including the purchase of the country's biggest cotton farm, as well as foreign takeovers in its deregulated wheat industry.

However, the moves have sparked a political backlash that some analysts fear could threaten the opportunity for Australia to tap the booming demand to feed Asia's middle-class.

Zhongfu confirmed to Reuters in July that it was bidding for the project, with plans to develop agriculture business in the sub-tropical region.

The Kimberley project would open new tracts of farmland to irrigation from the waters of the Ord River and Lake Argyle, which holds enough water to fill 21 Sydney Harbours.

Zhongfu has no agriculture projects in China and the Kimberly project would be its first investment in Australia, its vice president Larry Yan told Reuters in July.