SYDNEY Jan 31 Some smaller shopping malls
in Australia are struggling to fill space, with rents also
coming under pressure in a difficult retail environment and amid
a move to a greater use of online stores, the head of the
Australian Retailers Association said.
The trend contrasts with large regional shopping centres,
which continue to attract tenants hoping to set up showcase
stores, said Russell Zimmerman, executive director for the
association.
"Those smaller centres, or sub-regionals, they are the ones
that the landlords are struggling to get a fully maintained
shopping centre with a 100 percent occupancy," Zimmerman said.
"I know there are a number of retailers with quite a large
amount of their portfolio... maybe up to 30 percent..in holdover
provisions at the moment," said Zimmerman, referring to a
situation where tenants and landlords cannot agree on new rents
while retailers continue to occupy on old lease terms.
Despite the tough retail environment in Australia, retail
landlords managed to hike rents last year.
In the state of New South Wales, rents for sub-regional
malls were up more than 10 percent while in Queensland they rose
more than 6 percent, according to Leasing Information Services.
Zimmerman said recent cuts in interest rates should help the
Australian retail sector, but typical increases in retail rents
over recent years were probably not sustainable.
The retail sector has typically seen rents rise at CPI plus
2 percent.
Australian retail sales were flat in November while sales at
department stores, which have been hit by a shift to online
spending, were down 4 percent.
"I think landlords have got to become more realistic about
what they can charge people because otherwise people will just
pack up their bags and leave," Zimmerman said.
He said some retailers were finding that their new online
stores were producing as good sales as their bricks and mortar
stores.
"Why would retailers be investing in more bricks and mortar
stores when the cost of doing business is much lower when you do
an online store," he said.
Competition in the Australian retail sector is also heating
up as global brands venture into the country.
Also, retailers have started to offer a wider range of
products such as supermarket operator Coles, owned by Wesfarmers
, introducing a fashion label.
"2012 will see rental reductions in the fashion,
electronics, footwear, homewares categories," said Simon
Fonteyn, managing director of Leasing Information Services.
Australia's top supermarket chain Woolworths
announced on Tuesday that it was looking to sell its struggling
Dick Smith electronics chain.
"Ultimately what you will see is fewer actual domestic
players in the retail industry because they are cannibalising
each others' markets," he added.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha)