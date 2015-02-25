(Recasts, adds real estate comments)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Feb 25 Australia plans to charge fees to
foreign nationals buying residential property and fine those who
break foreign investment laws in an attempt to cool one of the
world's hottest property markets, but experts doubt it will make
housing more affordable.
Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Tuesday he hopes to raise about
A$200 million ($157 million) a year by charging foreign
home-buyers A$5,000 for properties valued under A$1 million and
an another A$10,000 for every additional A$1 million.
The government will also set up a register of foreign
nationals buying real estate and fine those who break the law up
to a quarter of the value of the property and force them to
sell, Hockey added.
While Hockey didn't specify any nationality being targeted,
the new rules come as Australia experiences a rapid influx of
Chinese money - both legitimate and illegitimate - into its
property market.
Australia's foreign investment review board says China was
the No.1 source of foreign capital investment in real estate in
2013, approving nearly A$6 billion ($5.58 billion) of
investment, up 41 percent from a year ago.
The country's two biggest cities Sydney and Melbourne, home
to a third of the country's 23.6 million population, rank third
and sixth in the world's least affordable places to buy a home,
according to U.S. urban planning researcher Demographia.
Home prices in Sydney rose more than 13 percent in the year
to October, prompting media reports of foreigners snapping up
properties. Regulators have also called for banks to limit
riskier loans and there have been calls for tax loopholes which
benefit investment properties to be closed.
"We don't have a major concern that foreign investors are
major contributors to affordability (problems), but perceptions
out there are created when there is a lack of data and
information about what's actually happening," said RP Data
Executive General Manager, Executive, Craig McKenzie.
Real Estate Institute of Australia Chief Executive Officer
Amanda Lynch said the new fees were too high and will not
benefit Australians buying properties under A$1 million. She
said the United States and Canada had no comparable fee and
Singapore's was lower
"(Foreign investors) are not really competing with first
home buyers," she said. "It will help Australian property buyers
in Sydney or Melbourne to get property at the higher end of the
market, but the rest of the market won't notice a substantial
difference."
Garo Karamanian, a real estate agent in the popular Sydney
Chinese real estate suburb Chatswood, supported the fees and
fines, saying they will curb large developers' ability to
inflate prices for off-the-plan sales to foreigners.
"It will slow down the market probably but it will stop the
developers loading the prices knowing they can just flog them
overseas," he said.
Justin Brown, chairman of residential projects at real
estate agency giant CBRE Group Inc, said the new fees
amounted to taxes, were "counterproductive and ill thought", and
could lead to a market correction.
($1 = 1.2703 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)