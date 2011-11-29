SYDNEY Nov 29 Retail rents in Melbourne
surged 32.3 percent in the year to September, the third-fastest
growing market behind Hong Kong and Beijing, fuelled by
international tenants tapping the market, property services firm
CBRE said on Tuesday.
Against the backdrop of its relatively healthy economy,
Australia has lured a number of high-profile international
retail brands. Zara, owned by the world's biggest fashion
retailer Inditex SA opened stores in Melbourne and
Sydney this year, while U.K. fashion retailer Topshop is opening
its store in Melbourne next month.
In the third quarter this year, Sydney was the third most
expensive retail market globally and Melbourne ranked eighth,
while New York retained the top spot to be the world's expensive
shopping destination, CBRE said.
Still, CBRE expects Australian markets to slip down the
rankings next year partly due to the record levels of outbound
tourism and increasing labour and utility costs.
Globally, total retail rents edged down 0.6 percent quarter
on quarter in the third quarter, with rents in the Americas
dropping 2 percent while those in the Asia Pacific, Europe,
Middle East and Africa regions remained flat, according to CBRE.
(Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Lincoln Feast)