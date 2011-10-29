BRIEF-Time Inc says Entertainment Weekly, Essence to join Snapchat Discover
* Entertainment Weekly and Essence will join Snapchat discover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Oct 29 The Australian government said it will take action to intervene in the protracted Qantas industrial dispute after the company announced on Saturday it was grounding all flights.
"I am very concerned about Qantas' future. The government is making an urgent application to Fair Work Australia (an industrial court)...to terminate all industrial action at Qantas. This will be aimed at both actions by unions and by Qantas management," Transport Minister Anthony Albanese said.
Qantas said in a statement that from Monday evening it would lock out all employees over a dispute with the engineers association, pilots, catering and ground handling associations. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Entertainment Weekly and Essence will join Snapchat discover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Raises passive stake in Apple to 6.33 percent as of 2016-end versus 5.79 percent stake as of 2015-end Source text: http://bit.ly/2k7Sp5p Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, Feb 9 The company building an oil pipeline that has been subject to sustained public protests said on Thursday it has resumed drilling beneath a North Dakota lake despite a last-ditch legal challenge from a Native American tribe leading the opposition.