SYDNEY Feb 21 Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd said compensation paid to it by Boeing over delays to the delivery of its troubled 787 aircraft totalled more than A$300 million ($308.7 million), including A$125 million in cash recorded in its first half results.

Qantas Chief Financial Officer Gareth Evans said the deal was struck with Boeing last year, before the latest series of problems relating to batteries that grounded the Dreamliner fleet.