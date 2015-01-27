(Adds comments from consumer body comment, other airlines,
analysts, context)
* Qantas argues lower oil prices not enough to offset
competition
* Airline industry profit per passenger set to rise only
modestly
By Jane Wardell and Siva Govindasamy
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian airlines are
slashing fuel surcharges as oil prices hover at six-year lows,
but passengers hoping for cheaper tickets will be disappointed
as carriers are likely to bump up fares to maintain margins.
Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd became the latest
airline to eliminate the surcharge on Tuesday, but at the same
time said it was raising base fares as oil was not cheap enough
to offset the impact of competition on international routes.
Aviation experts say other airlines are likely to follow
suit, because any drop in ticket prices would erode profit
margins which, globally, are as low as $6 a passenger.
"During the 2008 financial crisis, for example, low demand
meant that airlines lost money despite the fuel costs," said
Brendan Sobie of aviation consultancy CAPA.
"Last year in Southeast Asia, airlines faced an
unsustainable situation with low fares and high fuel prices.
Fuel costs may have come down but fares remain low. Ticket
prices need to be higher for airlines to make money."
Airlines started adding fuel surcharges onto fares in 2004
in response to rising oil prices. Brent crude oil futures
, however, have fallen some 60 percent since mid-2014 and
Singapore jet fuel prices JET-SIN, a key regional benchmark,
have dropped by about half from a year earlier.
Cheaper oil could result in airline profits increasing by $5
billion to $25 billion this year, but profit per passenger will
rise by just $1 to $7, showed estimates from the International
Air Transport Association, because of intense competition.
At least two consumer groups are crying foul.
Earlier this month, the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission said it would investigate airlines suspected of
misleading consumers through fuel surcharges. Choice Australia
also criticised airlines for what it called "dodgy surcharges".
"Most people would expect the cost of fuel to be included in
the base price of a ticket. Stripping out part of the fuel cost
and calling it a surcharge was little more than a communications
ploy during the discounting airfare war," Choice Australia said.
Qantas' decision to axe fuel surcharges came a day after
Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, Asia's largest low-cost group,
said "removing fuel surcharges and reducing travel costs will be
a huge boost to the tourism industry."
Philippine Airlines Inc and Cebu Air Inc
also removed surcharges last month, while Taiwan's China
Airlines Ltd and Eva Airways Corp have cut
surcharges about 40 percent over the past six months.
Qatar Airways is planning to cut surcharges, and Emirates
Airline last week said it was considering likewise.
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), on the other hand,
said it would continue to levy its surcharge, which is among the
highest in Asia.
"It should be noted that while fuel prices have come down in
recent months, the fuel surcharge continues to provide only
partial relief against SIA's high operating costs from the price
of jet fuel," said the airline in a statement.
Flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is
equally determined to stick to the surcharge. Its chief
financial officer said there was little incentive to cut fares
when rivals like Singapore Airlines and Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
continue to charge the same, regardless of oil
prices.
"If they set a high price, why should we reduce? We have to
look at the market too," said Ari Askhara on the sidelines of an
industry event.
(Additional reporting by Faith Hung in TAIPEI, Colin Packham in
SYDNEY, Neil Jerome Morales in MANILA, Cindy Silviana in
Jakarta, Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR and Jessica
Jaganathan and Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by Stephen
Coates, Edwina Gibbs and Christopher Cushing)