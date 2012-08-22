SYDNEY Aug 23 Australia's flagship carrier
Qantas Airways swung to a second-half net loss on
Thursday, and canceled orders for 35 planes worth some $8.5
billion as it seeks to cut costs.
The second-half underlying loss before tax was A$107 million
($111.73 million) compared with a A$135 million profit a year
earlier, according to Reuters calculations, dragged down by a
soaring fuel bill and its underperforming international
division.
However, that beat expectations of a A$128.4 million loss
expected by analysts.
The airline posted a full-year net loss of A$244 million,
its first loss since privatisation in 1995, and in line with
expectations of a A$248 million loss.
The carrier has embarked on a five-year turnaround strategy
announced last year to improve its sagging fortunes amid tough
conditions for international travel and rising competition at
home.
Qantas is separating its loss-making international business
from its profitable domestic unit, eliminating loss-making
routes, axing 2,800 jobs and slashing capital spending over two
years by A$700 million.