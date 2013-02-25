SYDNEY Feb 26 Shares in Australia's QBE Insurance fell as much as 7.5 percent on Tuesday after the country's biggest insurer posted a lower-than-expected 8 percent rise in full-year net profit and cut its dividend.

QBE shares fell as low as A$12.05 and last traded down 5.8 percent at A$12.26. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)