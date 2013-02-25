GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
SYDNEY Feb 26 Shares in Australia's QBE Insurance fell as much as 7.5 percent on Tuesday after the country's biggest insurer posted a lower-than-expected 8 percent rise in full-year net profit and cut its dividend.
QBE shares fell as low as A$12.05 and last traded down 5.8 percent at A$12.26. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
* Board appointed Brent Wood to become executive vice president and chief financial officer effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results