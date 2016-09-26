SYDNEY, Sept 27 QIC, one of Australia's largest
fund managers, is upbeat on debt issued by U.S. building
companies and domestic utilities, but is bearish on Asian banks
as negative yields from some sovereign bonds push investors to
riskier assets.
"Shorter-dated utility bonds offer particularly attractive
value considering solid credit fundamentals," said Susan
Buckley, managing director of global liquid strategies at QIC in
Brisbane. She sees companies operating in Australia as well
placed to outperform other industry groups.
QIC, the investment arm of the state of Queensland, was
part of an international group, including China Investment Corp,
that won last week a hotly-contested bid for Australia's busiest
port for nearly A$10 billion.
