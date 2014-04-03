SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's competition
regulator said it would let Transurban Group, the
country's biggest toll road owner, buy Queensland state-owned
toll road owner Queensland Motorways Ltd, concluding that a deal
would not substantially reduce competition.
Transurban, superannuation fund conglomerate AustralianSuper
and the state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Authority form one of the
three international groups bidding for QML, the largest of
several Australian privatisations with an expected price tag
around A$5 billion ($4.6 billion).
"The (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission)
determined that the proposed acquisition would not enable
Transurban to raise prospective rivals' costs through higher
roaming fees, for future opportunities to own and operate
tollroad concessions," the ACCC said in a statement.
($1 = 1.0832 Australian dollars)
