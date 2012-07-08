MELBOURNE, July 9 Australia's northern
Queensland state plans to challenge the federal government's
mining tax in the High Court, saying the tax unfairly
discriminates against the resource-rich state, The Australian
newspaper reported on Monday.
After 18 months of acrimonious debate that brought down
former prime minister Kevin Rudd, the 30 percent Minerals
Resource Rent Tax (MRRT) was passed last year by Prime Minister
Julia Gillard's minority government. It came into effect on July
1.
The Queensland Attorney-General Jarrod Bleijie told the
newspaper that legal advice supported his state's view that the
new tax discriminates between states, raising the possibility it
is constitutionally invalid.
Queensland plans to join the legal action launched against
the tax by Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's No.3
iron ore miner, the newspaper said.
The federal government expects the tax to reap A$9.7 billion
($9.9 billion) over its first three years.
($1 = 0.9788 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)