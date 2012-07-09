(Adds details, comments)
MELBOURNE/CANBERRA, July 9 Australia's northern
Queensland state plans to join a challenge to the federal
government's Minerals Resource Rent Tax (MRRT) in the High
Court, saying the tax unfairly discriminates against the
resource-rich state, the state government said on Monday.
Queensland's attorney-general Jarrod Bleijie told reporters
the state will join the legal action launched against the tax by
Fortescue Metals Group, Australia's No.3 iron ore
miner.
"We are one of the biggest resources states in Australia
along with Western Australia so it's important we protect that
and do everything we can to protect that as much as we can,"
Bleijie said.
He also told local media that legal advice supported his
state's view that the new tax discriminates between states,
raising the possibility it is constitutionally invalid.
Treasurer Wayne Swan said the challenge was a political
action from Queensland's conservative government, and would
waste taxpayers' money.
"It appears that the Queensland government is prepared to
waste taxpayers' money on a futile challenge," Swan told local
media.
He said the government was confident in its legal advice
that the tax would withstand the challenge, adding the other
resources-rich state Western Australia also saw the challenge as
futile.
"If you listen to the premier of Western Australia has to
say, he doesn't think such a challenge will be successful," Swan
said.
The Western Australian government was not immediately
available to comment.
The 30 percent tax on mining profits was passed last year by
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's minority government, after 18
months of acrimonious debate that brought down former prime
minister Kevin Rudd.
It came into effect on July 1, and is expected to raise
A$9.7 billion ($9.9 billion) over its first three years for the
federal government budget.
($1 = 0.9788 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Maggie Lu Yue Yang;
Editing by Kim Coghill)