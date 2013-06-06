SYDNEY, June 6 Australia's competition regulator
has blocked an attempted takeover of Rafferty's Garden, an
organic baby food supplier, by U.S.-based food giant H.J. Heinz
Co on concerns that the deal would have reduced
competition significantly.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the
proposed deal would have removed a strong opponent for Heinz,
itself the subject of a $23.2 billion takeover bid from Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Brazilian
financier Jorge Paulo Lemann's private equity firm 3G Capital.
"The proposed acquisition would combine the two largest
suppliers of wet and dry infant food in Australia, resulting in
highly concentrated markets where barriers to entry and
expansion are high," Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.
By blocking the deal, the regulator has served up a setback
for Anacacia Capital, the company's private equity owner, which
invested in fast-growing Rafferty's in 2010 through a management
buyout.
No financial details of the proposed acquisition had been
disclosed.