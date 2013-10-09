SYDNEY Oct 9 Australia is looking to develop an alternative interbank rate benchmark to complement the bank bill swap (BBSW) reference rate, the country's financial markets administrator said on Wednesday, in another move to reform rate-setting practices.

Australia scrapped the panel that set the BBSW rate in March after an exodus of banks, being the first major market to dismantle the tarnished structure in the wake of the Libor rate-rigging scandal.

Instead, Australia moved to base its reference rates on actual market transactions in line with recommendations by a group of global central bankers.

Having two complementary benchmarks in place would reduce systemic risk, the Australian Financial Markets Association, which manages the BBSW rate, said.

The association has completed a survey of market users for the potential to develop alternative benchmarks to complement the existing rate, it said in an annual report.

"We are really running in a preliminary stage of assessing what the interest is for that. There are quite a number of steps to go before that would actually eventuate into a rate that might complement BBSW," AFMA's executive director David Lynch told Reuters.

The Libor scandal was sparked by findings of manipulation of rates used to price mortgages, credit cards and other financial products worth trillions of dollars and regulators are seeking to reform the regime and reduce risk. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)