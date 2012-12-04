SYDNEY Dec 5 National Australia Bank, the country's largest lender, cut its variable mortgage rate by 20 points, passing on part of a 25 basis point rate cut by the central bank.

NAB is the first of Australia's big four lenders to cut rates in a country where one-third of the population have a mortgage. Mortgage rates are very sensitive in Australia, and banks draw criticism for not passing on the full cut.

A 25 percent basis point cut reduces the monthly repayment on a A$300,000 ($315,000) loan by about A$50.

($1 = 0.9541 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)