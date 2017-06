SYDNEY, March 9 Ratings agency Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday it expects no change to Australia's AAA credit rating.

However, there might be a risk of a ratings downgrade if the government changed its commitment to reduce its persistent budget deficit, it added.

Rival S&P Global Ratings has repeatedly warned it could downgrade Australia's credit rating after changing the country's ratings outlook to negative last July. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Wayne Cole)