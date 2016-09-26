Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
SYDNEY, Sept 26 S&P Global Ratings on Monday affirmed the triple A rating of the Australian state of New South Wales and kept it on negative outlook, reflecting its negative outlook on the federal government.
S&P said the ratings reflected its view of the state's extremely predictable and supportive institutional framework; its very strong financial management and economy and its exceptional liquidity.
"The negative outlook on NSW reflects that on the sovereign, the Commonwealth of Australia," the agency said "A deterioration in NSW's own credit metrics, which we view as unlikely over the next two years, could also lead to a downgrade of the state." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)